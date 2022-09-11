Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Trading Up 16.5 %

Shares of YRD opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.78 million, a P/E ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. Yiren Digital has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $4.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80.

Institutional Trading of Yiren Digital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Yiren Digital by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Yiren Digital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the period. 1.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

Further Reading

