United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

UBFO opened at $6.91 on Friday. United Security Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $117.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 63.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 420,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.