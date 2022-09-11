United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
United Security Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %
UBFO opened at $6.91 on Friday. United Security Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $117.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68.
United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter.
United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 420,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
United Security Bancshares Company Profile
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
Recommended Stories
