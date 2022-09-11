Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) CFO Sells $488,201.00 in Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $488,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,980,362. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $97.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $99.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.61.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. Cowen lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,648,000 after purchasing an additional 360,700 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,122,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,745,000 after purchasing an additional 101,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,080,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,221,000 after purchasing an additional 31,880 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,511,000 after purchasing an additional 406,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,489,000 after acquiring an additional 247,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.