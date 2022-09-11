Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Stock Down 6.8 %
Cantaloupe stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. Cantaloupe has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $12.94.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cantaloupe (USAT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.