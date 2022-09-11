StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Limbach Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of LMB opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. Limbach has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41.
Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Limbach will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Limbach
Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.
See Also
