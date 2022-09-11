StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Limbach Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of LMB opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. Limbach has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41.

Get Limbach alerts:

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Limbach will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Limbach

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Limbach by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Limbach by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,017,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Limbach during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Limbach by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 16,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Limbach during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.