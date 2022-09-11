WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.
WPP Stock Up 4.5 %
NASDAQ WPP opened at $44.78 on Friday. WPP has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $83.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
About WPP
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WPP (WPP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.