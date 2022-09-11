WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2022

StockNews.com lowered shares of WPP (NASDAQ:WPPGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

WPP Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ WPP opened at $44.78 on Friday. WPP has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $83.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

About WPP

(Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.