SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ SEAC opened at $0.44 on Friday. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $3.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83. The company has a market cap of $21.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.05.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at SeaChange International

Institutional Trading of SeaChange International

In other news, insider Peter D. Aquino acquired 189,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 766,777 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $406,391.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 341,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,156,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,730,926.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 1,839,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,301 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter worth $41,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 114,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

Featured Stories

