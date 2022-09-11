Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of SPPI stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $243.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPPI. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 315,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 149,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,894,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after buying an additional 6,763,746 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 604,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 17,648 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

