Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.00.
Shares of SPPI stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $243.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.86.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
