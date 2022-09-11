StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $157.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.77. Riverview Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $8.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03.

Riverview Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

Institutional Trading of Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 13.6% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 93,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

