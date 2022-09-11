StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Riverview Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $157.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.77. Riverview Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $8.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03.
Riverview Bancorp Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.
Institutional Trading of Riverview Bancorp
Riverview Bancorp Company Profile
Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Riverview Bancorp (RVSB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.