Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lowered Sharps Compliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sharps Compliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Sharps Compliance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED opened at $8.75 on Friday. Sharps Compliance has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $170.01 million, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMED. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

