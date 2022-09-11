Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lowered Sharps Compliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sharps Compliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Sharps Compliance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.50.
Sharps Compliance Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SMED opened at $8.75 on Friday. Sharps Compliance has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $170.01 million, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.28.
Institutional Trading of Sharps Compliance
About Sharps Compliance
Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sharps Compliance (SMED)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.