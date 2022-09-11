Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Quest Resource Price Performance

Quest Resource stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. Quest Resource has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38. The company has a market cap of $156.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.57, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $76.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Resource will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Resource

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Quest Resource news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 11,418 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $78,441.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,470.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Quest Resource news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 4,316 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $29,737.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,640.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 11,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $78,441.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at $58,470.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 23,285 shares of company stock valued at $92,084 and have sold 24,464 shares valued at $169,376. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRHC. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,301,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,974,000 after purchasing an additional 355,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 93.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 133,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 64,609 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 23.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 54,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 9.1% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 298,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 24,987 shares during the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

