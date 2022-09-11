Thomas Jason Coleman Sells 40,000 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $591,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,210,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,685,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 75,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $1,172,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 65,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $989,950.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 35,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $575,750.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 75,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00.

Dorian LPG Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $14.52 on Friday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $585.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Dorian LPG Cuts Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $76.82 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is currently 199.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPG shares. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter valued at $1,926,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 78,631 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 101,530 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 53,312 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorian LPG



Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

