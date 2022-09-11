Mark Murcko Sells 25,000 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) Director Mark Murcko sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $748,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 996,952 shares in the company, valued at $29,858,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $29.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.24. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $38.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,217,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,093,000 after purchasing an additional 19,181 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,300,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,780,000 after purchasing an additional 300,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 50.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 46.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 4,068,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,149,000 after purchasing an additional 211,321 shares during the last quarter.

RLAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

