Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 309,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 2,294,334 shares.The stock last traded at $20.45 and had previously closed at $19.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. OTR Global reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $969,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.