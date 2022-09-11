VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

VSEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on VSE from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on VSE from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on VSE from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded VSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $40.84 on Friday. VSE has a 1-year low of $31.85 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. VSE’s payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 789.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in VSE by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in VSE in the second quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in VSE by 15.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in VSE by 31.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

