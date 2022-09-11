5Am Partners Iv, Llc Sells 311,160 Shares of Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Stock

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 311,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $734,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 581,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,321.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

5Am Partners Iv, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pear Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, September 8th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 304,322 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $550,822.82.

On Thursday, August 18th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 222,761 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $345,279.55.

On Tuesday, August 16th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 167,162 shares of Pear Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $297,548.36.

Pear Therapeutics Trading Up 14.1 %

Shares of PEAR stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

Institutional Trading of Pear Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEAR shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pear Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Pear Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pear Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pear Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.