ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Major Shareholder Sells $935,541.54 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 725,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $935,541.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,239,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,069,227.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Piotr Szulczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ContextLogic alerts:

On Wednesday, September 7th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 520,485 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $634,991.70.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 2,000,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $2,720,000.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,000,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $1,670,000.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,000,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $1,670,000.00.

ContextLogic Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH opened at $1.29 on Friday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $864.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.40 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 23.48% and a negative net margin of 27.75%. ContextLogic’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

Institutional Trading of ContextLogic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 164.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 30,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth about $512,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 70.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 501,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 207,922 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth about $1,440,000. 37.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContextLogic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.