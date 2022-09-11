Ernest S. Rady Buys 20,000 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $559,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,872,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,165,025.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

American Assets Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.63. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 191.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. State Street Corp increased its position in American Assets Trust by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,526,000 after purchasing an additional 339,960 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 463,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,379,000 after buying an additional 259,030 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,763,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,072,000 after buying an additional 214,301 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $7,466,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after buying an additional 195,424 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

