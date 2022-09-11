Ernest S. Rady Buys 20,000 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $559,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,872,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,165,025.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
American Assets Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.63. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $40.83.
American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 191.04%.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.
American Assets Trust Company Profile
American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.
