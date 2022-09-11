OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Deepak Chopra Sells 10,000 Shares

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) CEO Deepak Chopra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $788,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,855 shares in the company, valued at $44,245,850.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Deepak Chopra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Deepak Chopra sold 11,904 shares of OSI Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $1,012,792.32.

Shares of OSIS opened at $79.27 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.67 and a 1-year high of $103.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSIS. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of OSI Systems to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 305.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

