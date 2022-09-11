Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran Sells 70,000 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $761,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,776,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,124,163.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 4,809 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $54,389.79.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $865,900.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $1,024,000.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $855,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $501,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $704,200.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $459,500.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $434,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $917,000.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $354,000.00.

Shares of VIZIO stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.30, a PEG ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.21.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.17 million. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on VIZIO to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on VIZIO to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VIZIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $732,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 588.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 724,541 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 319.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 243,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 15.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

