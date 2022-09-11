Insider Selling: Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) VP Sells 4,262 Shares of Stock

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $901,711.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $221.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.95 and a 200-day moving average of $180.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.29 and a 52-week high of $229.60.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.17 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Technology

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.20.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

Featured Articles

