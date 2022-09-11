Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

In related news, CEO John K. Keppler acquired 16,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.57 per share, with a total value of $994,680.54. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,456,188.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Shai Even purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.85 per share, for a total transaction of $253,055.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 359,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,134,800.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John K. Keppler purchased 16,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.57 per share, for a total transaction of $994,680.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 717,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,456,188.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 29,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,244 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enviva in the first quarter worth about $26,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enviva in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Enviva in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Enviva in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Enviva in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVA opened at $70.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.84 and a beta of 1.14. Enviva has a 52 week low of $51.46 and a 52 week high of $91.06.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). Enviva had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.42 million. On average, analysts expect that Enviva will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

