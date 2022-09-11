Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.14.
EXAS has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Exact Sciences to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.
In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,701 shares of company stock worth $251,872. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
EXAS opened at $40.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.48. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $108.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.37.
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.
