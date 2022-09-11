Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.14.

EXAS has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Exact Sciences to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,701 shares of company stock worth $251,872. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,688,000 after purchasing an additional 210,260 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,971,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $745,744,000 after purchasing an additional 647,803 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,807,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $228,762,000 after purchasing an additional 176,261 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,320,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $199,888,000 after purchasing an additional 155,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

EXAS opened at $40.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.48. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $108.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

