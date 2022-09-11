SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL) vs. Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Head-To-Head Contrast

SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) and Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SeqLL and Precipio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get SeqLL alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeqLL $210,000.00 53.18 -$3.70 million N/A N/A Precipio $8.85 million 2.60 -$8.53 million ($0.46) -2.20

SeqLL has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Precipio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeqLL -2,406.90% -50.69% -35.95% Precipio -113.77% -46.25% -37.22%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares SeqLL and Precipio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SeqLL and Precipio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeqLL 0 0 1 0 3.00 Precipio 0 0 0 0 N/A

SeqLL currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 219.42%. Given SeqLL’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SeqLL is more favorable than Precipio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of SeqLL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Precipio shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of SeqLL shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Precipio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SeqLL beats Precipio on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeqLL

(Get Rating)

SeqLL Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc., and Tetracore, Inc. It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Billerica, Massachusetts.

About Precipio

(Get Rating)

Precipio, Inc., a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels; ICE-COLD PCR, a proprietary and patented specimen technology that increases the sensitivity of molecular based tests; and COVID-19 antibody tests. It sells ICE-COLD-PCR technology kits to bio-pharma customers. Precipio, Inc. has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment. The company is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for SeqLL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeqLL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.