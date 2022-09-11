SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) and Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Head to Head Comparison

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) and Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

SB Financial Group has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares SB Financial Group and Merchants Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SB Financial Group 20.25% 8.44% 0.87% Merchants Bancorp 45.42% 26.94% 2.03%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SB Financial Group $72.60 million 1.70 $18.28 million $1.84 9.53 Merchants Bancorp $469.22 million 2.45 $227.10 million $5.06 5.27

This table compares SB Financial Group and Merchants Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than SB Financial Group. Merchants Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SB Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SB Financial Group and Merchants Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Merchants Bancorp 0 0 0 1 4.00

Merchants Bancorp has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.78%. Given Merchants Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Merchants Bancorp is more favorable than SB Financial Group.

Dividends

SB Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. SB Financial Group pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Merchants Bancorp pays out 5.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.0% of SB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Merchants Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of SB Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.8% of Merchants Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Merchants Bancorp beats SB Financial Group on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SB Financial Group, Inc. provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans. The company also provides automatic teller machine, personal and corporate trust, commercial leasing, bank credit card, safe deposit box rental, internet banking, private client group, and other personalized banking products and services; and various trust and financial services comprising asset management services for individuals and corporate employee benefit plans, as well as brokerage services. In addition, it sells insurance products to retail and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a network of 22 banking centers in the Ohio counties of Allen, Defiance, Franklin, Fulton, Hancock, Lucas, Paulding, Wood, and Williams; and one banking center in Allen County, Indiana. It also operated five loan production offices in Franklin and Lucas Counties, Ohio; Hamilton and Steuben Counties, Indiana; and Monroe County, Michigan. The company was formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp. and changed its name to SB Financial Group, Inc. in April 2013. SB Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

About Merchants Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities. This segment also offers customized loan products for independent living, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing projects; and operates as a syndicator of low-income housing tax credit and debt funds. The Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible residential loans, including origination, purchase, and sale in the secondary market, as well as commercial loans to non-depository financial institutions. The Banking segment offers a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, such as various types of deposit products, as well as multi-family construction and bridge, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural, residential mortgage, and consumer loan products. This segment also provides single-family mortgage lending; construction, bridge, and lot financing; first-lien home equity lines of credit; and small business administration lending products and services. Merchants Bancorp was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.