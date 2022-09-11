S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Trading Up 3.4 %

SANW opened at $1.21 on Friday. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&W Seed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in S&W Seed by 29.9% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,608,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 370,152 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&W Seed by 56.8% during the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 528,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 191,248 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in S&W Seed by 8.8% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 369,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in S&W Seed by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in S&W Seed by 68.6% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 193,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 78,509 shares in the last quarter.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

