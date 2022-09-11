Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Republic Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.50 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Republic Bancorp Stock Performance

RBCAA stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $826 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.51. Republic Bancorp has a 12-month low of $40.93 and a 12-month high of $57.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.20 million. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 27.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Bancorp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBCAA. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $366,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 67,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 15,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

