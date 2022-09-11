SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of SGMA stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89. SigmaTron International has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. 13.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

