SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of SGMA stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89. SigmaTron International has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter.
About SigmaTron International
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
