Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT Raised to $48.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.52% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

PLAY stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average is $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.73. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.48). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 43.40%. The firm had revenue of $468.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris acquired 33,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,036.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,211.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $792,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

