EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.
Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of EchoStar from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.
EchoStar Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. EchoStar has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90.
EchoStar Company Profile
EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.
