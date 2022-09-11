EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of EchoStar from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

EchoStar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. EchoStar has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EchoStar

EchoStar Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in EchoStar by 21.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in EchoStar by 527.9% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

