Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Swvl Trading Up 1.3 %
SWVL opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39. Swvl has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $11.40.
Swvl Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swvl (SWVL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Swvl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swvl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.