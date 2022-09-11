Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Swvl Trading Up 1.3 %

SWVL opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39. Swvl has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

Swvl Company Profile

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

