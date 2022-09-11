StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target Cut to $9.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STNE. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.80 to $7.80 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.63.

Shares of STNE opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. StoneCo’s revenue was up 275.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 142,803 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 951.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,788,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,320 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 1,764.1% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 255,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 242,189 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 32,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

