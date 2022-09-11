Morgan Stanley Boosts Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $135.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SRPT. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $131.31.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $118.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.53. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $120.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 46,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,287.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,725.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 635.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 105,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after buying an additional 91,319 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 56.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

