Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Cowen

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

RVNC has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.75.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.76. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.64 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 497.77% and a negative net margin of 265.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

