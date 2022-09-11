Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Sells $1,015,986.00 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $1,015,986.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,721,234.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Johanna Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Penumbra alerts:

On Monday, August 15th, Johanna Roberts sold 1,700 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total transaction of $297,568.00.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $205.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.86 and a twelve month high of $293.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.13 and its 200 day moving average is $165.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PEN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $272.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Penumbra from $250.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Penumbra to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.30.

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Penumbra by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Penumbra by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Penumbra by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Penumbra by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.