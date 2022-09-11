Justyn Russell Howard Sells 20,000 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $1,199,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,671,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Thursday, July 7th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $1,288,400.00.

Sprout Social Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $66.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.22 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.74. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $145.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sprout Social to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sprout Social to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 7.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 109.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 32.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 138.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.