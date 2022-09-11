SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Sells $986,494.74 in Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rachel Prishkolnik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

SEDG opened at $313.00 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.86 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 122.27, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $727.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEDG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.68.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

