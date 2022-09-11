Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd Sells 7,703 Shares

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $1,179,945.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,311 shares in the company, valued at $54,120,178.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %
Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $152.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $169.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -179.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.08 and its 200 day moving average is $154.64.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on JAZZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.69.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
