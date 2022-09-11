Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd Sells 7,703 Shares

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $1,179,945.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,311 shares in the company, valued at $54,120,178.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $152.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $169.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -179.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.08 and its 200 day moving average is $154.64.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on JAZZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 80,467 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 26,778 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 19,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.