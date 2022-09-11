Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd Sells 7,703 Shares

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZGet Rating) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $1,179,945.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,311 shares in the company, valued at $54,120,178.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $152.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $169.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -179.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.08 and its 200 day moving average is $154.64.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JAZZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 80,467 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 26,778 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 19,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

