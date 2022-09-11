Stephen J. Pace Sells 26,303 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,052,120.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 137,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
DT stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.93, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.27. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.76 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 133.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 145.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 793.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.
Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.
