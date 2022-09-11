Stephen J. Pace Sells 26,303 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,052,120.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 137,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

DT stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.93, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.27. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.76 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dynatrace from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.24.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 133.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 145.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 793.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

