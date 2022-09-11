Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 40,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 12,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $75.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $202.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.94.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

