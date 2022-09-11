Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,582,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 161,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,326,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 946,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,630,000 after purchasing an additional 45,167 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,366,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $408.76 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $404.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.15.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.