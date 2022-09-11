Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 1,524 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 617.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock opened at $256.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.40. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on APD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.56.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.