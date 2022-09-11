Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,787 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,818,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,952,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,980 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $3,351,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $47.84 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $268.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.46.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

