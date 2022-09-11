EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Raised to $57.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.93.

EQT stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.15. EQT has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average is $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EQT will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

