Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Citigroup

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $42.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 58.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BKR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.11.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.11. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of -58.72 and a beta of 1.40. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $39.78.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Dumais acquired 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at $609,189.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

