Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen cut their target price on Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.88.

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:DAR opened at $77.97 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $55.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

