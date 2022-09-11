Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EB. KeyCorp started coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Eventbrite to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Eventbrite from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of EB stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.52. The stock has a market cap of $756.08 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Eventbrite by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

