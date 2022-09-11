Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.04% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EB. KeyCorp started coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Eventbrite to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Eventbrite from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.
Eventbrite Trading Up 6.1 %
Shares of EB stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.52. The stock has a market cap of $756.08 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.
About Eventbrite
Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.
