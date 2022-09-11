Corning (NYSE:GLW) PT Lowered to $36.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GLW. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning has a 1 year low of $30.63 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corning by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 309,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 22,303 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 144,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,522,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,127,000 after acquiring an additional 28,558 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,573,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,586,000 after acquiring an additional 657,399 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

