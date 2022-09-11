Corning (NYSE:GLW) PT Lowered to $40.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock’s previous close.

GLW has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.64.

NYSE:GLW opened at $33.64 on Friday. Corning has a 12 month low of $30.63 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth about $749,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth about $893,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Corning by 6.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90,827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Corning by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,740,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $180,886,000 after acquiring an additional 71,072 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

