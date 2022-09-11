HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Cut to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 590 ($7.13) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 525 ($6.34) to GBX 575 ($6.95) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $615.57.

HSBC Stock Performance

HSBC stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.34. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HSBC

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that HSBC will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in HSBC by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in HSBC by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 68,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

